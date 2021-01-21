Lame Duck Look Back: How the Black Caucus passed criminal justice reform

Sen. Laura Ellman, D-Naperville, tweeted after the lame duck session about this period of negotiation. According to Ellman, she and other moderate Democrats opposed the more controversial provisions and withheld crucial votes that halted the advance of the legislation while these measures remained.

Sims later transitioned the omnibus to an amendment to a new bill, House Bill 3653, on the same day as the Black Caucus news conference on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 13, the last day of the lame duck session, the final version of the legislation was introduced well after midnight. Much of the bill’s language remained consistent with earlier drafts, but provisions affecting collective bargaining and ending qualified immunity for officers were removed in the final draft, muting the opposition from some of the key players, including the AFL/CIO.

Debate in the Senate began around 4 a.m. and voting concluded less than an hour later. Despite eight Democrats either voting against the bill or not voting at all, the omnibus was advanced to the House floor by a 32 to 23 vote. It received exactly the minimum 60 votes required to pass the House that same morning after less than an hour of debate.

The legislation