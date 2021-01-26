Lame Duck Look Back: The end of cash bail in Illinois

The law would place the burden on the state to prove an individual should be detained, rather than the individual proving that they should go free.

According to Chicago Community Bond Fund Director Sharlyn Grace, the state’s attorney prosecuting the defendant must request detention in each eligible case through a verified petition. If the defendant’s offense is a Class 4 felony or misdemeanor, a hearing on their detention must be held within 24 hours of their first appearance before a judge. For a greater offense, there would be a 48-hour window.

Victims of the alleged crime must be given notice for the hearing as well.

Pretrial release may come with some conditions. While the legislation provides guidelines as to what should be considered when establishing conditions – such as the nature of the crime, the evidence available and the history of the defendant – it does not establish what those conditions will be.

This leaves it up to the Illinois court system, which has roughly two years to devise its administrative code for the new method of pretrial detention and release. The Illinois Supreme Court and its administrative offices have been working on an alternative to cash bail for years and published a report on pretrial detention in 2020.