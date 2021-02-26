Lawmaker seeks to ban traffic cameras in Iowa, except along Cedar Rapids’ S-curve

Police have long said the elevated curve is prone to crashes but leaves no room for stationing squad cars for traffic enforcement.

“It is one area that I do believe that this is probably appropriate or that I could at least tolerate, because it would be a very dangerous situation in that particular instance,” Zaun said.

The legislation would otherwise require local authorities using the devices before July 1, the start of fiscal 2022, to stop using them and remove them. But it would not invalidate traffic tickets issued before then.

The bill is not clear if all four camera locations along I-380 Cedar Rapids could remain. Zaun did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the hearing.

Closer to downtown, there are cameras at southbound First Avenue SW and northbound Diagonal Drive SW. A city report from December, the most recent data available, shows 103 speeding citations were issued at the former location and 1,532 at the latter that month.

But the biggest moneymakers for the city are the cameras on northbound and southbound J Avenue NE, north of the S-curve. The city issued 8,763 speeding citations across both locations in December, contributing the lion’s share of the approximately $596,000 in revenue for the month.