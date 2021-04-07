Lawmaker seeks to bring early childhood bachelor's programs to community colleges

“The gap is gaping,” Pacione-Zayas said. “We need a workforce that can support the current system ... support the future in the upscaling of the incumbent workforce. We have 28,000 individuals that stand to benefit, to be able to close the gap.”

If the legislation is approved, it would allow the Higher Learning Commission to grant community colleges that apply the ability to award bachelor’s degrees of applied science in early childhood education as well as a Professional Educator License with endorsements in early childhood education and early childhood special education.

April Janney, CEO and president of Illinois Action for Children, has spent time analyzing data from the 23 other states that offer community college bachelor programs in a number of different fields.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Janney said at the news conference. “But the data shows that (community college bachelor’s degree) programs serve a different population ... a population that would not otherwise seek out or complete a bachelor’s degree program.”

Providing accessibility to a wider pool of applicants could help combat the workforce shortage that Cindy Bardeleben, executive director of Baby Talk in Decatur, said is severely and negatively impacting the day-to-day operations and quality services for children in the state.