DES MOINES — Dozens of Iowa landowners and activists swarmed the state Capitol on Tuesday, asking lawmakers to ban eminent domain authority for carbon dioxide pipelines as lawmakers advanced a bill that opponents say would be a “de facto ban” on the projects.

House lawmakers advanced House File 368 out of a subcommittee with only Republican support. The bill would require CO2 pipeline companies to obtain 90% of the miles along their path through voluntary easements before being granted eminent domain powers. It would also place a moratorium on new projects until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration develops new rules that govern the pipelines.

On top of that, companies would need to be in line with all local zoning ordinances and obtain permits in all other states along the pipeline’s path before being granted a permit from the Iowa Utilities Board. Landowners would also have more opportunity for compensation if eminent domain is exercised on their land.

The bill is signed by 22 Republican House lawmakers, including Speaker Pat Grassley.

Activists lobby for full eminent domain ban

Activists gathered outside the Capitol Tuesday for a rally alongside sympathetic lawmakers. They said the House bill was an improvement on the permitting and eminent domain process for carbon pipelines, but they said it doesn’t go far enough to prevent the pipeline companies from involuntarily taking land.

Kim Junker, a landowner from Butler County, said she wants to see a complete ban on eminent domain for the projects.

“Our Legislature created the law that gave the Iowa Utilities Board the power to use eminent domain, and the Legislature can take it away,” Junker said. “We want a full ban on eminent domain for carbon pipelines.”

If the bill setting a 90% threshold goes forward, Junker said, it should be set at 90% of parcels, rather than 90% of miles. Measuring by miles disadvantages small landowners, she said.

Other lawmakers have proposed more drastic measures. Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, has filed bills that would ban eminent domain authority entirely for the projects, restrict surveying practices for the pipelines and require pipelines requesting eminent domain to disclose investors. Taylor said at the rally it has been an “uphill climb” to get the bills scheduled for public hearings, but he said the House bill would be a good improvement.

“If we can’t get a total ban on eminent domain, we would still have a win if that House bill moves forward as is currently written,” Taylor said.

Pipeline companies oppose the bill

The House bill would potentially slow or stop the permitting of three carbon capture pipelines being proposed in the state. Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express would stretch across 680 miles in northern, western and central Iowa. Navigator CO2 Ventures’ Heartland Greenway proposes 900 miles from the northwest to southeast corners of the state, with offshoots along the way. Wolf Carbon Solutions has proposed a pipeline that covers four counties in eastern Iowa.

The projects are planned to capture carbon emitted by ethanol plants and send them to reservoirs deep underground in North Dakota and Illinois. They would take advantage of federal tax credits for carbon sequestration and open ethanol to new markets in states that have low-carbon fuel standards.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, which represents the state’s ethanol producers, is a key supporter of the pipelines and argues they are vital to the continued survival of ethanol production in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the organization’s executive director, Monte Shaw, said the bill unfairly targets carbon capture pipelines over other liquid pipelines.

“This bill singles out for destruction the single most important technology we have to keep liquid fuels like ethanol competitive with electric vehicles in the rapidly growing low-carbon transportation markets,” Shaw said.

Jake Ketzner, a lobbyist for Summit Carbon Solutions, said at the subcommittee hearing for the House bill that the projects are a lifeline not only for ethanol, but for Iowa agriculture and corn production. About 60% of corn grown in Iowa goes to ethanol production.

“Why is our project so important? Because carbon capture makes ethanol competitive not just for the next several years, but for decades to come,” Petzner said.

Rep. Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison and one of the bill’s sponsors, said at the subcommittee hearing he does not oppose the ethanol industry, but he opposes the use of eminent domain for the private projects. He said eminent domain should only be used for projects that are expressly used by the public.

“I have no problem with the pipeline,” Holt said. “I do have a problem with the blunt force of government being used to seize other people’s property for this project.”

A draft version of the bill circulating on Thursday would have exempted many of the rules from applying to Summit and Navigator because they have already filed permit requests, but Holt said the language was a mistake, and the version that advanced on Tuesday applies to all three pipeline companies.

Where will the bill go next?

The bill is now eligible for consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Holt, who chairs the committee, said he was optimistic about the bill being passed in the House.

In an emailed statement, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver did not indicate whether the Senate would take up the proposal.

“Several policies have been proposed on this subject in both chambers,” he said. “The legislative process will determine which of those policies have enough support to advance over the next several weeks.“

Public meeting about Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline