Lawmakers push to reform state's bail system; Advocates work to end money bond but some in law enforcement push back

SPRINGFIELD — Some state lawmakers are looking to reform the cash bail system in Illinois, mainly by ending the use of money bonds as a factor in preventing a suspect’s release.
State Sen. Robert Peters and state Rep. Justin Slaughter, both Chicago Democrats, will attempt to end the use of money bonds by sponsoring a forthcoming, yet-to-be-filed bill known as the Pretrial Fairness Act.
In January, Gov. J.B. Pritzker put ending cash bail at the top of his administration’s criminal justice agenda for the year.
Bail is a set of conditions that can be set by the court that must be met in order to for a suspect to be released from custody before or after a conviction.
In Illinois, if a monetary bail is set, an individual in custody must pay 10% of the dollar amount set as a bond in order to be released. The state holds on to that 10% as collateral to encourage the defendant to return for their set court date. Failure to return on the set court date results in more legal penalties in addition to being responsible for paying the entire monetary bail set by the courts.
If the detainee cannot afford to pay that 10% bond, then they remain in custody until their trial date.
The majority of prisoners in Illinois are pretrial detainees, meaning they are imprisoned for crimes for which they have not been convicted. In the case of violent offenders, or detainees the courts determine pose a danger to the community, bail is denied entirely. But for many Illinoisans caught in the justice system, being stuck behind bars despite being presumed innocent is the cost of economic disparity and being unable to post bond for release.
Black Illinoisans make up half of all jailed detainees, and about 60% of prison detainees, despite making up about 15% of the state’s population. According to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, about 90% of jailed individuals are pretrial detainees.
Witnesses from The Coalition To End Money Bond, which has been lobbying for bail reform since 2016, told lawmakers that the current system is wealth-based incarceration, and that a purely risk-based system would be more appropriate where only detainees determined to be potential risks can be held before their trial.
Peters said he is considering filing the bill for the upcoming fall veto session, but if he doesn't think it has the necessary support to pass during the six-day session scheduled for Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3, he would reintroduce it in 2021 during the regular session with a new General Assembly.
On Tuesday, the Senate Criminal Law Committee and the Special Committee on Public Safety held a joint hearing, which Peters co-chaired, that brought in advocates, experts and detractors to testify regarding the proposition of ending cash bail.
Wayne County Sheriff Mike Everett, testifying on behalf of the Illinois Sheriffs Association, provided an overview of concerns he said the Sheriffs Association and other law enforcement bodies had about ending cash bail. On the financial side, Everett likened cash bail to taxes, paying for a permit or applying for a license in that the cost of those actions and penalties help fund and sustain the system in charge of them.
“I’m not here to tell you we believe that the system should create financial constraints that are unachievable for people,” Everett said. “But we do believe that there needs to be some form of accountability and we would argue a financial system helps support that accountability.”
