Lawmakers urged to act on expanding Iowa’s direct care workforce

DES MOINES — Lawmakers are being encouraged to push forward legislation to address the needs of Iowa’s aging population and those with disabilities who rely on the direct care workforce.

It’s hardly a new issue, advocates told a House Human Resources subcommittee Tuesday on House File 402, which calls for expansion of the federally required direct care worker registry to include all certified nursing assistants regardless of their employment setting.

“Year in and year out, the Legislature has discussed the need to build a larger and more sustainable direct care workforce,” John and Terri Hale, whose consulting firm advocates on caregiving issues, wrote to the subcommittee.

However, they said, lawmakers have never dealt with the registries and data collection mechanisms needed to document the size of the workforce, how much turnover occurs every year and why, and the future needs and development of a plan to meet the ever-growing demand for direct care workers.

The current system is based on laws written more than 40 years ago when nursing homes were the only extended care options, according to Di Findley of Iowa CareGivers. Fortunately, she wrote, Iowans have more options today. However, “the antiquated system has not kept up with the new ways of delivering health and long-term care services.”