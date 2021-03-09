Lawsuit challenges Iowa’s new elections law

DES MOINES — A lawsuit filed Tuesday challenges Iowa’s new elections law.

The lawsuit, filed in Polk County district court, challenges some of the elections provisions in sweeping legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The lawsuit claims the shortening of the state’s early voting period, the time in which voters can request and return an absentee ballot, and when the polls close on Election Day create an undue burden on the right to vote promised in the Iowa Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed by the Iowa chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, with assistance from Democracy Docket, a Democratic legal organization that is monitoring elections laws nationwide.

The new elections law, which sped through the legislative process with only Republican support, would — among many other provisions — reduce by nine days Iowa’s early voting period and the earliest day when local elections officials can send out absentee ballots, reduce by six days when an absentee ballot can be received by local elections officials, limit local elections officials’ ability to create satellite early voting locations or add drop boxes for completed early ballots, and close the polls on Election Day one hour earlier.

