Lawsuit seeking compensation for store closures should be tossed, state says

Also, the attorney general’s office said, because a federal court is constitutionally barred from forcing a state to pay damages as the businesses are asking, the suit should be dismissed.

Alan Bruggeman, a Mokena-based attorney representing the group, wrote in a court filing that by classifying some businesses as essential and others as non-essential, Pritzker’s executive orders were “applied in a completely arbitrary and capricious manner.”

The governor’s actions, he added, “simply picked winners and losers without regard to” Illinoisans’ right to petition the government to reconsider its COVID-19-related rules.

“Never in the history of this nation and certainly in the history of the State of Illinois has a state government issued such sweeping executive orders that so extensively and so completely usurped the private property rights of individual business owners for a public person,” the business owners argued in a court document. “The business class members have been called upon to sacrifice all economically beneficial use of their property in the name of the ‘common good.’ Without just compensation, … (they) will be saddled with the cost of paying for government action to ‘flatten the curve’ of the COVID-19 epidemic for the benefit of all Illinoisans.”