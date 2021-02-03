Legislative Republicans seek measures allowing voters to recall lawmakers, overturn state law

“The biggest impediment that we've had to reform or at least opening up state government has been removed from state government,” Durkin said of Madigan. “I'm going to have to say that we still have a process in place where we can still amend the constitution to make changes, but this is an opportunity for the citizens to take greater control over how state governments going to be run”

When it comes to the measures discussed Wednesday, Durkin said, “We just want an up or down vote.”

A spokesperson for Speaker Welch did not respond to a request for comment on the proposals by deadline. Previously, Welch has indicated he is open to reforming House rules, and he and Durkin have spoken several times since Welch was inaugurated, according to both leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said he has brought up rule changes to Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, as well “in hopes of being able to negotiate a broader and kind of more inclusive process.”