Legislative state budget work underway

MINORITY DEMOCRATS WEIGH IN

Minority Democrats who hold ranking positions in House and Senate appropriation committees told progressive groups during a Zoom call Monday the state’s budget position is fairly strong with good revenue growth and an infusion of $4.5 billion in federal relief funds heading to Iowa for state and local needs on top of $1.25 billion last fiscal year. However, they did not anticipate the favorable numbers would translate into more money for state budget areas that have functioned on status-quo budgets since 2011 beyond increases for K-12 schools and Medicaid needs with GOP conservatives focused on cutting taxes and shrinking government.

“On the appropriations’ side, I’m kind of anticipating a bare-minimum year where most state services are going to receive modest if any increase at all. The real focus and debate between the House and Senate is going to be on those tax expenditures,” said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, who pointed to the deaths of two Anamosa Penitentiary staffers as evidence that when core services are not funded “it has a cascade effect and we’re starting to see results of that.”