Legislator seeks oversight of Iowa Supreme Court

That is a “burdensome and laborious” process, she said during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing.

“This would level the playing field,” Salmon said.

Or tilt it in the Legislature’s direction, lobbyists and lawmakers said.

The bill proposes that any Supreme Court decision that invalidates existing state law or, in lawmakers’ opinions, creates new law, would not take effect for a year. During that time, the Legislature could compel the justices to answer questions about their decision in a public hearing. Justices could change their votes, or the decision itself, based on the results of the hearing.

A two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate could overturn the decision.

That could make it harder to correct Supreme Court decisions lawmakers might not like, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said.

Using the court’s finding of a right to an abortion in the Iowa Constitution as an example, Hite said lawmakers who disagree with that ruling are currently using the constitutional amendment process to declare there is no constitutional right to an abortion.