Legislator seeks Pritzker recall because of unemployment woes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois Republican state representative on Tuesday announced plans to seek the recall of Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of woes in the state's unemployment office.

An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Rep. Allen Skillicorn of East Dundee says the Democratic governor has had ample time to the agency's website.

Asserting "the incompetence cannot continue." Skillicorn criticized Pritzker for a "glitch" that briefly made private information of some applicants public. He also criticized the governor for the long wait times and confusion surrounding IDES and unemployment qualifications.

Skillicorn insists he would rather Pritzker finish out his term than be booted from office.

"Frankly I just hope the governor fixes the unemployment system, so people can get their unemployment and we should move on from this," the state representative said. "I mean, I would much prefer that."