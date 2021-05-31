Limited Illinois in-state college betting bill unveiled on session's final day

SPRINGFIELD – An omnibus gambling bill that would allow Illinois bettors to wager on in-state college sports teams on a two-year trial basis has been filed in the General Assembly on the final scheduled day of the legislative session.

Anybody wishing to make such a bet in Illinois, however, would need to do so in person at a sports book, rather than on an online application. A bet on an Illinois college team could only be a “Tier 1” wager, meaning it is “determined solely by the final score or final outcome” of a sporting event, and it must have been filed before the start of the game.

The sports betting provision would take effect immediately if the bill is passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor. The provision would run through July 1, 2023, and it would not allow wagering on an individual athlete’s performance.

Sponsored by Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, House Amendment 1 to Senate Bill 521, could pass both chambers before they adjourn at the end of Monday. It passed a committee Monday afternoon.