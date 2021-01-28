Longtime director of 'obsure but powerful' JCAR to retire after 47 years in state government

In “normal times,” Thomas said, there are sometimes up to 10 or 12 outstanding emergency rules, but that number is more often around six or seven.

“There were times during COVID we had 126 emergency rules afloat at the same time. So there was the bulk of it, and then it was the fact that agencies sought a lot of guidance on how far they could go….And we would give them feedback on that,” she said. “We'd help them if what they wanted to do wasn't all right. We'd help them find some way to get the job accomplished that was all right, and was going to hold up legally.”

Thomas is only the second executive director of JCAR since the organization was created.

After graduating with a journalism degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, she began her career as an intern with the Senate Democrats in 1972 through the Illinois Legislative Staff Internship Program, and was hired as a full-time staffer with the caucus by July 1973.

Thomas said she began work with the Senate Democrats when the state’s Environmental Protection Act, effective in 1972, was “really new,” so much of her time was focused on environmental issues.

In this role, she toured nuclear power plants with legislators and other staffers to look for ways to get rid of nuclear waste.