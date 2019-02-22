The Forest Preserve District has received a $400,000 grant to install a new playground and RV campground at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City.
Commissioner Kai Swanson announced the grant Tuesday night at the monthly meeting of the Forest Preserve Commission.
“This is going to be a very big game-changer for the improvements that this board has with great foresight already approved at Loud Thunder,” Swanson said to the Commission.
In 2017 the Commission issued $2.1 million in bonds to improve camping facilities at Loud Thunder and another $1.9 million to repair the dam and spillway on Lake George, the 167-acre man-made lake at the center of Loud Thunder.
The new grant will support the creation of a 35-site, full-service RV campground in the Deere Haven area, near Loud Thunder Road.
“We’ll now be able to do additional improvements that we weren’t able to do before,” said Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District director. “The campground improvements and playground were estimated at a $1 million project, and now we have $1.4 million for it.”
The new, roughly $400,000 surplus will go toward improvements to an equestrian and overfill-RV campground area, Craver said.
Swanson said the equestrian campground is the only facility of its kind around the Quad Cities.
Construction on the campground and ADA-accessible playground will begin later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for the summer of 2020.
The grant was awarded by the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The $400,000 award represents the maximum-possible amount awarded to development or renovation projects, according to the website.
“What’s very important about this OSLAD grant from the state of Illinois is that it gives the professional team in the Forest Preserve District the chance to take advantage of their opportunities and to put in the extra touches that will take what’s already promising to be a tremendous project to the next level,” Swanson added after the meeting.
Loud Thunder, a 1,621-acre preserve located at 19406 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City, dates to 1944. Lake George was created in 1967 when the Big Branch Creek was dammed.
“[Loud Thunder] has been maintained — it’s not that we’ve fallen completely behind on maintenance — but for a major improvement project you need to go back to 1980,” Swanson said.
Also on Tuesday, the Forest Preserve Commission approved two bids to improve facilities at the Niabi Zoo: one $171,000 bid for new cat house transfer doors, and an $86,500 bid for a new primate enclosure project.
The projects have a $230,000 budget. Zoo Director Lee Jackson said the remaining $32,500 will be provided by the Niabi Zoological Society, a non-profit group that raises funds for the zoo.
“It’s a major improvement to the space, and it’s going to occupy previously unused space by the giraffe exhibit,” Jackson said about the new primate enclosure.
The project will be completed by mid-summer, he added, and partially finished when the zoo reopens on April 13.