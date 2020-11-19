Madigan on hot seat as confidant, 3 others indicted in ComEd bribery scheme

The indictment also alleges that in 2016, the year the General Assembly passed the Future Energy Jobs Act, McClain, Pramaggiore and Hooker conspired to hire an outside lawyer with close ties to Madigan to help negotiate the legislation.

In January of that year, according to the indictment, McClain wrote an email to the others regarding the hiring of an outside law firm to work on that legislation.

“I am sure you know how valuable [Lawyer A] is to our Friend," the indictment quotes McClain as saying. "I know the drill and so do you. If you do not get involve [sic] and resolve this issue of 850 hours for his law firm per year then he will go to our Friend. Our Friend will call me and then I will call you. Is this a drill we must go through? For me, Hook and I am sure you I just do not understand why we have to spend valuable minutes on items like this when we know it will provoke a reaction from our Friend."

The indictment also describes a phone call McClain made to Madigan in May 2018 in which McClain relayed that Pramaggiore was “experiencing push-back” against an effort to name someone with close ties to Madigan, believed to be Juan Ochoa, former CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, to the ComEd board of directors.