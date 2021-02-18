 Skip to main content
Madigan to resign seat in Illinois Legislature
Madigan to resign seat in Illinois Legislature

  • Updated
Illinois House Speaker Election

Michael Madigan on Thursday said he will be resigning his seat in the Illinois Legislature.

 AP FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois state Rep. Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat who virtually set Illinois' political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month, announced Thursday that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature.

The 78-year-old Madigan, who was elected speaker in 1983 and served 36 of the next 38 years at the helm, was tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him. He has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. But he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

Madigan said he was resigning as state representative at the end of the month.

