Mathis lists more than 100 endorsements
More than 100 Iowa Democratic elected officials and leaders have endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ campaign for the Iowa U.S. House 1st District seat.

Mathis announced earlier this week she will challenge Marion Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in 2022.

“These leaders know that Iowa families, small businesses, and communities deserve better than the broken promises and political games we’re seeing in Washington, D.C., and I’m glad to have them with me in this race,” Mathis said.

Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, said the House “needs people who not only listen, but who take the concerns they’re hearing from Iowans and turn them into action.”

“That’s who Liz Mathis has been her entire life, and that’s why I need her working with me in Congress to deliver for Iowans,” Axne said.

In addition to Axne, Mathis has received endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Bruce Braley.

Iowa’s current statewide elected officials — Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald — are backing Mathis, as well as former lieutenant governors Patty Judge and Sally Pederson, and former first lady Christie Vilsack.

Mathis, who has served in the Iowa Senate for 10 years, has been endorsed by 14 Democratic colleagues and 34 state representatives. Endorsers include Linn County Supervisors Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker, Linn County Recorder Joan McCalmant and Treasurer Sharon Gonzalez as well as former legislator and current member of the Cedar Rapids City Council Tyler Olson, and Ann Poe of the Cedar Rapids City Council.

Those endorsing her include:

Tony Bisignano, Iowa State Senator

Joe Bolkcom, Iowa State Senator

Claire Celsi, Iowa State Senator

Bill Dotzler, Iowa State Senator

Eric Giddens, Iowa State Senator

Rob Hogg, Iowa State Senator

Pam Jochum, Iowa State Senator

Kevin Kinney, Iowa State Senator

Jim Lykam, Iowa State Senator

Janet Petersen, Iowa State Senator

Amanda Ragan, Iowa State Senator

Jackie Smith, Iowa State Senator

Todd Taylor, Iowa State Senator

Sarah Trone Garriott, Iowa State Senator

Ako Abdul-Samad, Iowa State Representative

Marti Anderson, Iowa State Representative

Liz Bennett, Iowa State Representative

Christina Bohannan, Iowa State Representative

Wes Breckenridge, Iowa State Representative

Timi Brown-Powers, Iowa State Representative

Sue Cahill, Iowa State Representative

Molly Donahue, Iowa State Representative

Tracy Ehlert, Iowa State Representative

John Forbes, Iowa State Representative

Ruth Ann Gaines, Iowa State Representative

Eric Gjerde, Iowa State Representative

Chris Hall, Iowa State Representative

Steve Hansen, Iowa State Representative

Bruce Hunter, Iowa State Representative

Chuck Isenhart, Iowa State Representative

Dave Jacoby, Iowa State Representative

Lindsay James, Iowa State Representative

Bob Kressig, Iowa State Representative

Monica Kurth, Iowa State Representative

Mary Mascher, Iowa State Representative

Charlie McConkey, Iowa State Representative

Brian Meyer, Iowa State Representative

Amy Nielsen, Iowa State Representative

Rick Olson, Iowa State Representative

Todd Prichard, Iowa State Representative

Kirsten Running-Marquardt, Iowa State Representative

Art Staed, Iowa State Representative

Kristin Sunde, Iowa State Representative

Phyllis Thede, Iowa State Representative

Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Iowa State Representative

Dave Williams, Iowa State Representative

Cindy Winckler, Iowa State Representative

Mary Wolfe, Iowa State Representative

Sharon Gonzalez, Linn County Treasurer

Ben Rogers, Linn County Supervisor

Stacey Walker, Linn County Supervisor

Joan McCalmant, Linn County Recorder

Linda Laylin, Black Hawk County Supervisor

Tom Little, Black Hawk County Supervisor

Craig White, Black Hawk County Supervisor

Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County Sheriff

Tyler Olson, Cedar Rapids City Council

Ann Poe, Cedar Rapids City Council

Sharon Juon, Waterloo City Council

Bob Dvorsky, Former Iowa State Senator

Mike Gronstal, Former Iowa State Senator

Beverly Hannon, Former Iowa State Senator

Rita Hart, Former State Senator

Bill Heckroth, Former Iowa State Senator

Wally Horn, Former Iowa State Senator

Bob Rush, Former Iowa State Senator

Brian Schoenjahn, Former Iowa State Senator

Steve Sodders, Former Iowa State Senator

Nate Willems, Former State Senator

Deborah Berry, Former Iowa State Representative

Ro Foege, Former Iowa State Representative

Doris Kelley, Former Iowa State Representative

Andy McKean, Former Iowa State Representative

Bob Osterhaus, Former Iowa State Representative

Patti Ruff, Former Iowa State Representative

Mark Smith, Former Iowa State Representative

Sally Stutsman, Former Iowa State Representative

Jane Teaford, Former Iowa State Representative

Roger Thomas, Former Iowa State Representative

William Witt, Former Iowa State Representative

Lee Clancey, Former Cedar Rapids Mayor

Brent Oleson, Former Linn County Supervisor

Linda Langston, Former Linn County Supervisor

Scott Brennan, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair

Andy McGuire, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair

Sue Dvorsky, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair

Roxanne Conlin, Former U.S. Senate Candidate

Theresa Greenfield, Former U.S. Senate Candidate

Monica Vernon, Former Congressional Candidate

Deidre DeJear, Former Candidate for Secretary of State

Tim Gannon, Former Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture

Shari Flatt, Community Leader

Jen Neumann, Community Leader

Amy Reasner, Community Leader

Bill Stumpf, Disability Rights Activist

Kyle Stumpf, Disability Rights Activist

Danny Homan, Retired President of AFSCME Council 61

