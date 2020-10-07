Metro East falls below 6.5% positivity rate

“It's hundreds of millions of dollars that are available to small businesses that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritzker said, directing businesses to the DCEO website and noting that some funds already had been released. “There are many more available to people. But the fact is that this pandemic has been terribly hard on bars and restaurants. It's why we need federal help on bars and restaurants, particularly.”

Pritzker said the state was “looking for the federal government to get more help” for bars and restaurants as well as overall state finances as revenues have plummeted amid the pandemic and associated economic shutdowns. Pritzker said the need was bipartisan, quoting the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who compared that state’s budget to the red wedding in “Game of Thrones.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet he instructed his representatives to “stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.” He later said he would pass a standalone bill to send a second round of stimulus checks to Americans.