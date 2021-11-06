 Skip to main content
Miller-Meeks calls infrastructure bill 'reckless tax and spend package.'
Miller-Meeks calls infrastructure bill 'reckless tax and spend package.'

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, referred to the infrastructure bill passed by the House on Friday as a "reckless tax-and-spend package."

Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's Second Congressional District, voted against the $1.2 trillion bill that passed the House by a vote of 228-206. Thirteen Republicans voted with the majority while six Democrats voted against the bill. 

“I have been calling for a fully funded bipartisan bill that would improve our bridges, roads, broadband, locks, dams, broadband and electric grid," Miller-Meeks said Friday in a news release.

"I will not support a bill that is directly tied to a multi-trillion dollar reckless tax-and-spend package that increases inflation and had no Republican input, even though Congress is evenly divided," she said.

"We could have passed a clean infrastructure package already on a bipartisan basis like the Senate did and found reasonable ways to pay for it," Miller-Meeks said.

"Instead, the majority decided to play politics and hold good ideas hostage to push through their agenda in a partisan manner," she said. 

