Miller-Meeks plans move to new district, will also keep Ottumwa home

JOHNSTON — Mariannette Miller-Meeks called it “an extremely difficult decision” to run in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District in 2022.
The new district contains much of the current 2nd District that Miller-Meeks, a Republican, represents now. But it does not contain her home in Ottumwa, which got drawn into the new 3rd District.
So after the state’s redistricting process forced Miller-Meeks to decide to run in an almost entirely new district against an incumbent — 3rd District Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne — or move from her home into a district that is more familiar, Miller-Meeks said she agonized of the decision.
“That was an extremely difficult decision,” Miller-Meeks said Friday during recording of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. “You want to represent your hometown, and my hometown … was put into District 3. But 80% of the district I currently represent, and which I know very well having been both in residency at the University of Iowa, on faculty at the University of Iowa, and then I had a private practice in Burlington … so it is a district that I know very well.
“So it was an extraordinarily difficult decision to make, and finally came to the decision that I would run in the district which 80% of I currently represent.”
While state law allows for Iowans to represent a district in Congress without living in that district, Miller-Meeks said she plans to look for a place to live in the new 1st District, although she also said she will not sell her house in Ottumwa.
Miller-Meeks was first elected to Congress in 2020, winning by a mere six vote out of nearly 400,000 cast. The victory came on her fourth try: she was the Republican nominee for Congress in eastern Iowa’s 2nd District three times and was unsuccessful each time in her bid to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf business owner, also announced his candidacy as a Republican in the new 1st District. The only Democrat in the race thus far is Christina Bohannan, an attorney, law professor and state lawmaker from Iowa City.
The race should draw national attention, as the district is fairly balanced politically, according to state voter registration figures. And the U.S. House majority is very much up for grabs in the collective House races.
“Absolutely. I in no way think that this is going to be an easy re-elect. It is going to be very challenging, as challenging as the election in 2020,” Miller-Meeks said. “I will work very hard. I am known to be a very strong campaigner, I am known to be out and visiting and with people and I will continue to do that.”
Miller-Meeks said during her brief time thus far in Congress, she is proud of her work on legislative proposals on legal immigration and efforts to lower prescription drug prices. She was the only Iowa Republican to vote in favor of the special committee that is investigating the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, and during Friday’s recording she defended her vote against a federal bill that provided funding for infrastructure projects across the country.
“Iowa Press” airs on Iowa PBS at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and noon on Sundays, and can be viewed online at iowapbs.org.