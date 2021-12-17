Miller-Meeks plans move to new district, will also keep Ottumwa home

While state law allows for Iowans to represent a district in Congress without living in that district, Miller-Meeks said she plans to look for a place to live in the new 1st District, although she also said she will not sell her house in Ottumwa.

Miller-Meeks was first elected to Congress in 2020, winning by a mere six vote out of nearly 400,000 cast. The victory came on her fourth try: she was the Republican nominee for Congress in eastern Iowa’s 2nd District three times and was unsuccessful each time in her bid to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.

Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf business owner, also announced his candidacy as a Republican in the new 1st District. The only Democrat in the race thus far is Christina Bohannan, an attorney, law professor and state lawmaker from Iowa City.

The race should draw national attention, as the district is fairly balanced politically, according to state voter registration figures. And the U.S. House majority is very much up for grabs in the collective House races.