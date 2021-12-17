Millions for Iowa on hold after judge spurns OxyContin deal

“Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family remain named defendants in our ongoing litigation and we will hold them accountable for their unlawful behavior, one way or another,” she said.

The main issue on the appeal was the lawfulness of the measures that would extend legal protections to Sackler family members.

Such “third-party releases” are not used in most bankruptcy cases, but they are common in cases such as Purdue’s, in which the companies involved are burdened with lawsuits and have relatively little value — but their wealthy owners could contribute.

The Purdue deal would not protect family members from criminal charges. But so far none have been filed, and there are no signs any are forthcoming, though some activists are calling for them.

In her ruling Thursday, McMahon focused on whether bankruptcy law even allows for the kind of deal the company and its creditors struck if there are objections to it.

“The great unsettled question in this case is whether the Bankruptcy Court — or any court — is statutorily authorized to grant such releases. This issue has split the federal Circuits for decades,” she wrote.