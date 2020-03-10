Mobile barbering legalized in Iowa as advocate watches on

Burt served roughly 3 years in jail, he said, for domestic abuse and drug charges. Since being released in 2008, he has earned a degree from the College of Hair Design, plus his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa.

“He had a really good idea to serve his community to bring a mobile barbershop to underserved people in the city of Waterloo, children from low-income households, veterans with disabilities, or really anyone without access to a barber. William’s idea had a significant hurdle, and that was that Iowa law didn’t allow mobile barbering. So the law needed to be changed, and today we’re making that change,” Reynolds said. “Those of us who work in the Capitol got to know William as he’s been knocking on doors and he’s been working on this issue for over a year now. William’s story is one of a young man who took his second chance to make a difference, both for himself and for his community.”