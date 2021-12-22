More than 1,000 Afghan refugees expected in Iowa

“So once a family gets here, in that first 90 days we help them do everything from get a Social Security number to get initial doctor's visits, get medical assistance and (food assistance) benefits until they are able to get working and find housing, register their kids for school,” True-Funk said. “And we also have an initial employment program for people that don’t have a lot of barriers to finding employment. So if they are willing and able to work … we can help them find jobs.

“All of that, even with the employment program, takes place within the first eight months that they are here. So it is really time-crunched, a lot of services in a short period of time. And then we’re able to give them some longer-term support through some of our additional programming.”

The world is experiencing a refugee crisis, according to the International Rescue Committee, with United Nations data showing that 82.4 million people were forcibly displaced in 2020, a figure that has doubled over the past decade.