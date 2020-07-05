MURPHY: Opposition to face masks getting heated

The unimaginably overbearing commandment that drove these people over the brink: that they wear a piece of cloth or plastic over their nose and mouth for a little bit, in order to help protect the people around them.

Part of the problem may be that too many people still do not realize the role of masks and other face coverings amid the pandemic. If I had a nickel for every time I heard or read someone say, “I don’t wear a mask because it’s a personal choice, and I don’t fear getting the virus,” I wouldn’t be writing this column because I’d be playing golf on my own personal course that I paid Rory McIlroy to design.

The problem with that sentiment is you’re not wearing the mask for yourself; you’re wearing it for the people around you. As a reminder to some and in case anyone still has not heard: according to infectious disease and public health experts, wearing a mask protects those around you by reducing the number of potentially infected droplets that come out of your mouth. But you can still contract the virus by other means, including touching infected surfaces.

In other words, masks do a better job of protecting those around you than they do protecting you, so we need as many people as possible to wear them so we’re all protecting each other.