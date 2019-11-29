Murphy: Steyer an outsider who is strong on the issues, campaign manager says

“Climate has been the issue that really brought Tom into politics over a decade ago. He started to really understand the challenge that the world is facing on climate,” Hargrave said. “That’s what led him to start NextGen Climate and devote all of his time and his resources to addressing the issue and fighting for progressive change. And I think it’s one of the reasons that he entered the race for president: he feels that our climate crisis is an existential threat in our world right now, and if we don’t address it now, it’s going to have consequences for the economy, for the health of our country, and for the planet.”