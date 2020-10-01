National GOP hits Hart over Iowa GOP bills in latest ad

DES MOINES — In an effort to assail Iowa Democratic Congressional candidate Rita Hart through campaign ads, national Republicans for a second time have thrown Iowa Republicans under the bus.

A TV ad https://youtu.be/PtHKfHuYmVM from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, criticizes Hart for votes she cast during her time as a Democratic state senator.

The ad, produced by U.S. House Republicans, criticizes Hart for supporting three bills that were proposed by Iowa Republican lawmakers, received broad Republican support, and were signed into law by Republican governors.

Hart is facing Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, also a former state senator, in the eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd District campaign.

Hart responded to the NRCC ad by saying it shows her willingness to work across the political aisle.

“I am proud of my work across the aisle to create jobs here in Iowa,” Hart said in a statement. “These disingenuous attacks from outside interests represent the worst of Washington. We need more representatives in D.C. working to bring people together to get things done, not fewer.”