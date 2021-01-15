New guidance on indoor dining, vaccination plan, new virus strain, sports

He said the plan is an effort to deliver and administer vaccines as quickly as they are received from manufacturers.

“The plan coordinates our 97 local health departments statewide who operate clinics already and will open up more as vaccine supply grows,” Pritzker said, noting individual counties are accelerating entry into Phase 1B as well.

Two National Guard teams will expand vaccination clinics in Cook County starting Tuesday, with “nearly two dozen more National Guard teams ready to come online across the state in the weeks ahead as vaccination supply increases.”

Beginning Jan. 25, Pritzker said, the state will launch the Illinois COVID-19 vaccination administration plan website, “giving everyone the ability to find a nearby vaccination site and information about how to make an appointment.”

“All of this however, can only extend so far, but our weekly shipments remain still relatively small,” he said.

New variant

While Pritzker highlighted progress, he noted masking, hand washing and avoiding large gatherings will still be important as the virus evolves. A new variant first discovered in the U.K. has been identified in Chicago. Vaccines are expected to still be effective against the new variant.