New Iowa law on vaccines frustrates businesses

“They’re trying to fix a mandate with a mandate,” he noted. “What they did that is really frustrating is they said that somebody can decide not to get vaccinated and quit their job and get unemployment. That money is provided by employers. It’s frustrating that this is sort of a social, political policy that they’re saying can be fixed by the unemployment trust fund and that’s problematic, too. It’s more of a political issue than an unemployment issue.”

While disagreeing with the Biden administration's plan to mandate vaccines or testing, business organizations in Iowa say Iowa’s new law puts employers at risk of facing federal penalties for not complying with a federal mandate, potentially exacerbates an already tight job market with an incentive not to work and could cost businesses more if a large number of employees end up qualifying for a jobless benefit that did not exist before.