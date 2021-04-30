New law lets landlords deny Section 8 vouchers; Governor also signs new version of ’ag gag’ law

DES MOINES — Landlords in Marion and Iowa City will again be allowed to deny leases to renters who rely on federal housing choice aid like Section 8 vouchers under a measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

In all Friday, the governor signed 37 bills, including legislation that attempts to protect Iowa’s livestock production industry by creating an “unauthorized sampling” criminal offense — the latest version of what critics call an “ag gag” law aimed at whistle blowers.

Under the new housing law, Senate File 252, counties and cities will be banned from adopting local measures that prohibit landlords from refusing to rent to someone using a federal housing voucher. That provision became effective upon the governor’s signature, but existing ordinances prohibiting a landlord from discriminating against a “source of income” — like are on the books in Iowa City, Marion and Des Moines — would not be repealed until January 2023 so renters affected would not lose their homes right away.