 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — There is no legal precedent for the Iowa courts to reinstate a court-halted law that would restrict abortion access, a state advocacy organization is arguing in court.

The ACLU of Iowa this week filed the legal brief that argues there is no precedent for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request that the state courts lift their injunction and allow the state to implement the so-called fetal heartbeat law that Reynolds and statehouse Republicans passed in 2018.

The ACLU argues in its filing that the state’s motion to reinstate the law is not permitted by Iowa procedural rules, and “would take away the right of Iowans to obtain pre-viability abortions, in violation of current Iowa Supreme Court precedent.”

“There is no basis for disturbing the permanent injunction issued by this Court nearly four years ago,” the ACLU of Iowa argues in the brief.

People are also reading…

A state judge in 2019 ruled the 2018 law unconstitutional and placed on it an injunction, which stopped the law from being implemented.

In June, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned its previous ruling on a different abortion restriction, in essence eliminating its previous ruling that access to abortion services is a fundamental right in Iowa.

The U.S. Supreme Court around the same time also overturned its landmark, decades-old ruling that had made abortion access a national right.

Those rulings cleared the way for new abortion restrictions in Iowa, and Reynolds in August filed her request that the state courts remove that injunction and allow the 2018 law to go into effect.

“Following (the Iowa and U.S. Supreme Court rulings), no right to an abortion exists under the state or federal constitution,” that legal brief argues. “Strict scrutiny is no longer the test. And the viability line is no more. This Court thus has a duty to vacate its injunction so Iowa can enforce its validly enacted law.”

The so-called fetal heartbeat law proposes to ban abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, which often is before the individual is aware they are pregnant. However, medical experts say ultrasounds at six weeks cannot detect a heartbeat because the heart is not yet formed, but instead at that point detects electrical pulses.

In its new brief, the ACLU argues that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling does not impact the Iowa Supreme Court’s interpretation of the state constitution, and thus has no effect on the injunction placed on the 2018 law.

The ACLU also disputes Reynolds’ legal argument that the injunction should be lifted because of a change in legal circumstances — in other words, the recent Iowa and U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

“This argument fails because (1) there is no basis in Iowa law to apply this doctrine to a permanent injunction, particularly a permanent injunction in place to protect a recognized constitutional right and (2) even if there were a basis, the State has not justified modifying this permanent injunction,” the ACLU argues in its brief.

Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade. What's next for Iowa?

Abortion care services in Iowa remain legal but could be facing an uncertain future. See full coverage in articles, photos and videos.

What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts
Crime-and-courts
alert top story urgent

What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts

  • Olivia Allen
  • Updated
  • 0

University of Iowa law professor Todd Pettys looks at how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact Iowa. 

The future of abortion care remains uncertain in border communities like the Quad-Cities
Local News
alert top story

The future of abortion care remains uncertain in border communities like the Quad-Cities

  • Grace Kinnicutt
  • Updated
  • 0

Abortion care services in Iowa and Illinois remain legal but with the decision now left up for the states to decide, Iowa's abortion care serv…

Here's what to know about abortion laws in Iowa and Illinois
Local News
alert top story

Here's what to know about abortion laws in Iowa and Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's an update on where abortion laws stand across the Midwest. 

In Quad-Cities, access to abortion ended years ago
Local News
alert top story

In Quad-Cities, access to abortion ended years ago

  • Barb Ickes
  • Updated
  • 0

For five years, Quad-City women choosing abortion have had to leave the area to find services.

Watch now: Pritzker calls for special session to address 'abhorrent' Supreme Court decision
Govt-and-politics

Watch now: Pritzker calls for special session to address 'abhorrent' Supreme Court decision

  • Brenden Moore
  • Updated
  • 0

"We are headed down a dangerous spiral that will erode our democracy," Pritzker said. 

alert top story

Read Illinois lawmakers' reactions to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Sarah Hayden
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois lawmakers reacted swiftly to Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Quad-Cities abortion rights rallies scheduled for this weekend
Politics and elections
alert top story

Quad-Cities abortion rights rallies scheduled for this weekend

  • Sarah Hayden
  • Updated
  • 0

Rallies are being planned in the Quad-Cities this weekend to protest Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Breakdown of Midwest states' abortion laws
State and Regional News
editor's pick

Breakdown of Midwest states' abortion laws

  • Decatur Herald-Review
  • Updated
  • 0

See what the current laws are state by state in the Midwest.

US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade'
National News

US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade'

  • Updated
  • 0

US Supreme Court , Overturns 'Roe v. Wade'.

Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'
News - Local and National
AP

Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden said Friday that "it's a sad day for the court and the country" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landma…

Pelosi: SCOTUS 'is eviscerating Americans' rights'
News - Local and National
AP

Pelosi: SCOTUS 'is eviscerating Americans' rights'

  • Updated
  • 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the Supreme Court's ruling Friday overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling it "an evisceration of Americans' rig…

Twitter Reacts To US Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade
National News
AP

Twitter Reacts To US Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. People were q…

Abortion leads to life of protest, prayer
News - Local and National
AP

Abortion leads to life of protest, prayer

  • Updated
  • 0

There is a prayer Tanya Britton has said in the hazy first moments of morning and in the stillness of the night. She's said it on her knees be…

Political history of Supreme Court abortion cases
News - Local and National
AP

Political history of Supreme Court abortion cases

  • Updated
  • 0

The latest Supreme Court case trying to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion follows decades of legal challenges aiming to allow i…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan braces for more rain as displaced families plead for help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News