No longer a tourist, Ashley Hinson readies for Washington

Hinson is excited to be among at least 17 Republican women who were elected in November. That will give the GOP 26 women in the House — the most the party has ever had, and double its current numbers.

“I’m so proud of the other people who put their name on the ballot and stood up and fought and won,” she said. The diversity of the women in the incoming class is impressive, Hinson added, noting some have served, like her, in Statehouses, some are immigrants, women of color, gun rights activists and newcomers to elected office.

During the campaign, Hinson often referred to herself as a “minivan-driving Mom.” She believes her communication skills and willingness to go everywhere and meet with anyone helped her bridge the differences between her suburban Iowa House district and rural voters more likely to be driving pickups and sport utility vehicles.

“Moms drive whatever gets the job done for their families,” said Hinson, who logged more than 60,000 miles on that minivan during the campaign. Voters, she said, were looking for someone “who’s willing to work hard, and who values their family and hard work.”

She understands that voters can be fickle. The voters who elected her had replaced a Republican with Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in 2018, who Hinson then beat in November.