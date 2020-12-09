No pandemic-related change in payroll for nearly half of Iowa businesses

Reynolds announced Wednesday she would extend restrictions, which were set to expire Dec. 10.

Many employers developed an appreciation for Iowa’s approach to keeping businesses open after they saw more severe shutdowns in other parts of the country, Miller said. In some cases, those shutdowns led to more orders to fill for Iowa companies.

Although 15% of Iowa businesses saw an increase in demand for their products, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that wasn’t always the case.

Another 51%, or 46,630 businesses, reported a decrease. Nationwide, the numbers were 13% and 56%, respectively.

Iowa also reported 40% of businesses experienced shortages of supplies or inputs compared to 36% for the nation’s private sector.

Supply chain issues don’t seem to be as severe as earlier, Ralston said. In addition to hiring, employers now are asking about COVID-19 vaccines and how they will be deployed.

“They’re paying very close attention to the governor and Iowa Department of Public Health,” he said.

“They understand it will be health care and front-line workers and then the elderly, but they hope not too long after will be production workers.”

The report can be seen at bls.gov/brs/2020-results.htm.

