No re-election announcement at fundraiser as Reynolds touts record, blasts Biden

DES MOINES -- Kim Reynolds passed on the opportunity to make her re-election campaign official during her annual fall fundraiser Saturday night at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

But Reynolds, a Republican, certainly presented her resume and made a case -- for whenever she does make her widely expected run official -- for why she deserves another four years at the Iowa Capitol.

“So we have an election coming up a little over a year from now. But we have plenty of time to talk about that,” Reynolds said, urging Iowa Republicans to focus for now on local municipal and school board elections this fall, then next year’s elections for Congress and the Iowa Legislature.

“And there may be another important race in there, too,” Reynolds said with a verbal wink. “But we’ll talk about that another day.”

Roughly 1,000 people attended the Reynolds campaign’s $50-per-ticket Harvest Festival, a campaign spokesman said.

Iowa’s first female governor, Reynolds has served in the post since 2017, when she moved up from lieutenant governor after former Gov. Terry Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China. She was elected in 2018 by a 2.7-point margin over Democrat Fred Hubbell.