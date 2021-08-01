Officials: As Delta variant spreads, Iowans should wear masks in public

The Republican governor further elaborated at a Wednesday news conference that she believes the new guidance “sets us back in what we’re trying to do with encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

“I don’t feel that we should punish everybody because some have made the decision not to,” Reynolds added.

The Iowa Department of Public Health did not answer The Gazette’s questions on Wednesday as to whether the new advisory could impact the vaccination effort statewide.

“IDPH has always emphasized the importance of using the tools available to protect Iowans from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including masks, hand washing and social distancing,” Department Spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said. “The vaccine is currently the best tool to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we continue to encourage all Iowans to get vaccinated.”

Dwivedi disagreed with the governor that the new federal guidance would be detrimental to efforts to distribute COVID-19 shots to Iowans.

“I don’t think anywhere in CDC guidelines is discouraging people, its asking people to be proactive and get vaccinated,” he said.