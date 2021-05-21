On this week's edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The right to bare faces, and to investigate or not.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week's show is hosted by The Gazette's James Lynch and features Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times, Amie Rivers of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and Gazette opinion editor Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Imperfekt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0