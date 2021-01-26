On Trump’s final day, HHS launches probe into Illinois abortion law

“We were notified – on the final day of the Trump administration – of the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights’ intention to investigate complaints filed by the Thomas More Society” the spokeswoman said. “In the event that the new administration follows through on this 11th hour attempt to undermine access to reproductive care in Illinois, Attorney General Raoul is committed to defending Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act.”

The Illinois Department of Insurance regulates small-group health plans sold in Illinois while the Department of Central Management Services administers the state employee health insurance program, both of which are under the coverage mandate in the Reproductive Health Act.

The coverage mandate does not apply to private, large-group insurance plans that are regulated under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, also known as ERISA. And while the mandate does apply to plans in the state’s Medicaid program, abortion services within that program are paid for only with state funds, not federal matching funds.