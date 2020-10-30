Only region not mitigated in Illinois includes Quad-Cities; restaurants push back; cases, testing set new one-day high as hospitalizations increase again

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois is down to one region that is not facing increased COVID-19 mitigations after east-central Illinois’ Region 6 reached an 8 percent positivity rate for the third straight day, according to Friday’s data.

“With community transmission rates on the rise all around our state, it’s more important than ever to take caution, mask up, avoid gatherings and ensure your family gets through this as safe as can be,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. “Let’s remember that the quickest way we get kids back into schools and businesses open and workers employed is to bring down infections, positivity rates, and hospitalizations in our communities – and that means mask up, wash up, back up, and sleeve up to get your flu shot.”

The final unmitigated region – Region 2 which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties – shot up to an 8.5 percent positivity rate from 7.9 percent the day prior, meaning two more days at the same pace of virus spread will trigger the mitigations there as well.

While the mitigations include capacity limits of the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent capacity at gatherings both indoor and outdoor, the main mitigation measure is the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service. For Region 6, the mitigations will take effect Monday, Nov. 2.