Only three new laws take effect Jan. 1; Minimum wage increase to $11/hour will also be in effect

SPRINGFIELD — When a new year begins in Illinois, there typically are dozens if not hundreds of new laws going into effect.

Not this year. Like so many other things in 2020, the legislative spring session was stunted by COVID-19. Once the global pandemic reached Illinois in March, the General Assembly would meet for only four more days — wrapping up the odd session during masked and socially distanced gatherings at the Capitol and Bank of Springfield Center. The fall veto session was scrapped altogether.

As a result, only three new laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Here’s a look at them, as well as the next increase in the minimum wage that will be applied Friday:

Insulin costs cap

Senate Bill 667 (Public Act 101-0625) amends the Illinois Insurance Code to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month for all patients using a state regulated insurance plan, regardless of the amount of insulin or type of covered prescription insulin drug used to fill the insured patient’s prescription.

Roughly 1.3 million adults in Illinois, or 12.5 percent of the population, have diabetes, according to the legislation.