Only three regions in Illinois remain under stricter mitigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Tuesday, suburban Cook County moved into more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, leaving only three of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions still under Tier 1 and Tier 2 restrictions.

Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 have all entered Phase 4, meaning indoor dining and competitive high school sports can resume in those areas.

Regions 8 and 9 remain in Tier 1 restrictions, which means indoor dining and bar service is allowed in a limited capacity.

In order to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, regions must have positivity rates at 6.5% or below for three days as well as intensive care unit bed availability at 20% for three consecutive days, and no sustained increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Movement from Tier 2 to Tier 1 requires positivity rates between 6.5% and 8% for three days, and the same ICU bed and hospitalization requirements as Tier 1 to Phase 4.

Region 8, which covers Kane and DuPage counties, and Region 9, which covers Lake and McHenry counties, have not yet seen three straight days below 6.5% but will likely achieve that metric by Wednesday, the state reported.