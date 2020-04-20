Orion village trustees set FY 2020-21 budget

WHAT WE KNOW: The village has general fund reserves of nearly $1 million and is planning on taking $100,000 out of that and investing half in street projects and half in Love Park improvements.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday voted to approve the fiscal 2020-2021 $1.8 million budget as proposed with general fund expenditures of $766,340. The vote followed a long discussion about the potential impact of slashed revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Trustees discussed the possibility of taking 7th Street improvements out of the budget, but Trustee Steve Newman said that by February or March of 2021, the village could potentially know the revenue situation and "kick in" engineering for 7th Street before the end of the fiscal year. At one point, Village President Jim Cooper warned against spending reserves, saying the village may have several businesses that never open again and some residents who don't pay property taxes "based on the situation the entire country is facing." Trustees ultimately voted 6-0 to approve the budget as presented.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustee Mel Drucker reported on a conference he attended with Jim Kelly, Henry county economic development director, in which the latter said while the county has not given any indication of allowing late payments for property taxes, he would say if there are any businesses having trouble making property tax payments there could possibly be some relief.
Trustees also took the step of approving $7,200 in an engineering study for a parking lot at Love Park. The village acquired 4 acres at the park last year, and the parking lot, restrooms and a concession stand are contemplated.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
