Orion village trustees set FY 2020-21 budget

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday voted to approve the fiscal 2020-2021 $1.8 million budget as proposed with general fund expenditures of $766,340. The vote followed a long discussion about the potential impact of slashed revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Trustees discussed the possibility of taking 7th Street improvements out of the budget, but Trustee Steve Newman said that by February or March of 2021, the village could potentially know the revenue situation and "kick in" engineering for 7th Street before the end of the fiscal year. At one point, Village President Jim Cooper warned against spending reserves, saying the village may have several businesses that never open again and some residents who don't pay property taxes "based on the situation the entire country is facing." Trustees ultimately voted 6-0 to approve the budget as presented.