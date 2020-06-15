Orion works on plans for parking lot at Love Park

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday approved a design for a 100-space parking lot. Parks chairman Mike Dunlap will remove six spaces that are closest to a building and take out more spaces to add a walkway from the north side of the lot to the south. The lot is being planned with two lights to start with, on the southwest and southeast corners. There will be room for a potential new concession stand and possible restrooms. Trustees ruled out extending the parking lot to the west, as the ground drops off. They said another row of cars could always be added to the south.

WHAT'S NEXT: Interest has been expressed in a Black Lives Matter protest in Orion. Police chairman Steve Newman said the proposed date kept moving around, but the police were approaching it with an eye to "protecting not only residents but protestors." Parks chairman Bob Mitton said it was not that they could never have one specifically at Central Park, it was just that any organization wanting the park would have to reserve it and show proof of insurance. He also noted the park has no water or bathrooms. Village President James Cooper said, according to phase three of the governor's Restore Illinois plan, crowd size was limited to 10 or fewer. He said an attorney for the group reached village clerk Lori Sampson, expressing displeasure with the village. "We are not against their First Amendment rights at all," Cooper said. He said the attorney later e-mailed him and thanked him, and said she had been misinformed about the situation. "I think we're in good shape there," he said.