OSHA: Take more COVID-19 precautions at Iowa Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the “politically motivated” OSHA investigation prompted by the “now unfounded complaint” confirmed that protocols put in place in the Iowa Senate have complied with the law.

“The Iowa Senate has maintained transparency and public access to the lawmaking process, while also implementing protocols to mitigate the risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus,” he said in a statement. “Over the course of more than 14 weeks, the Iowa Senate has been notified of only two positive cases and the measures in place are working.”

While the report noted it was possible to contact the coronavirus in the Capitol, Whitver said, “this fact, of course, is also true of nearly any other activity in the world.”

Inspectors did cite a serious violation for an electrical outlet in a legislative committee room that did not have a proper faceplate and could pose a shock or burn hazard, and also cited other minor infractions. Overall, Perry said, OSHA assessed a fine that was reduced to $5,219.50 that legislative leaders agreed to, along with taking measures to abate the cited safety problems.