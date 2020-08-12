Pandemic aid to start flowing to local governments in Illinois

“The federal government says that communities can use these dollars for local economic support, but DCEO says we can’t,” Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League, said during an interview after the JCAR meeting. “And while the department says that local governments cannot use the funds for that purpose, the state reserves the right to use it.”

DCEO set up a separate program to help businesses impacted by the pandemic called the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program that will distribute about $636 million to businesses around the state.

Both the aid to local governments and the BIG program are funded with money the state received through the federal CARES Act. The city of Chicago as well as Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties are not eligible for the grants because they have populations over 500,000 and therefore received their own direct allocation of CARES Act funding.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Chicago that DCEO just awarded the first round of those grants totaling $46 million. He said the funding would go to more than 2,600 businesses located in 78 of the state’s 102 counties.

An additional round of grants will be awarded soon focusing on child care providers, and further grants will be awarded later in the fiscal year, according to DCEO.

