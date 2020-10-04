Pandemic creates unique challenges for political campaigns

“This is really hard for me. I love to be out with people, because I have such great relationships across the state of Iowa,” Ernst said. “I love to see people and I love to give them hugs and shake their hands. We’re a lot more cautious nowadays, and we’re wearing masks when we’re out in public, social distancing, and that’s hard. And I know it’s hard for a number of constituents as well.”

Ernst has made one significant change to her re-election campaign for COVID-19 safety reasons: she has scrapped her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser, eliminating the roast portion, which included a meal and multiple speeches to a gathered crowd. This year’s event will instead focus on the motorcycle ride that will span the entire state over multiple days.

“It is tougher because we’re not able to do some of those same types of events we’ve done in the past. But we do have some really great volunteers that come in and make lots of phone calls, so that’s really great. And we are still doing door-knocking activities because you can do that safely,” Ernst said. “When they go to a house, they’ll knock on the door and then step back so that they socially distance. And the feedback that we’ve actually gotten about that is there are so many people that are really thankful that they are coming to their doors. I think there are a lot of people that hunger for conversation.”