DES MOINES — Flanked by Iowans involved in conservative education movements and the state’s attorney general, Mike Pence, former vice president and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, once again levied heavy criticism on an Eastern Iowa school district’s policies for transgender students.

During a discussion about parents’ rights in education over lunch at an East Village hotel, Pence called the policies at the Linn-Mar Community School District “crazy” and mislabeled them as a “gender transition plan.”

“If a school in the heartland of America, where a student would have to come in with a permission slip from their parents to get a Tylenol from the school nurse but could get a gender transition plan without ever notifying their parents, as I said then I’ll say it again: That’s not bad policy. That’s crazy,” Pence said.

Gender transition is the process of changing one’s gender identity, and can include medical treatments and surgeries.

The Linn-Mar policy allows students in the seventh grade or above to request a “gender support plan” that calls for teachers and peers to address the student by a new name and new pronouns. The policy leaves it up to the students whether to notify parents.

The event was hosted by Advancing American Freedom, a nonprofit issue advocacy organization launched by Pence in 2021. The organization filed a legal brief, joining a lawsuit against the Linn-Mar policy.

Pence has not yet declared whether he will run for president in the 2024 cycle, but Wednesday’s event was held in Iowa, where Republicans will again be the first in the nation to cast their presidential preference early next year, and featured discussions around education topics central to Republican voters.

Pence was joined by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Iowans involved with the conservative parents’ rights group Moms for Liberty, and advocates for home-school education.

Bird and Pence gave brief remarks, after which the rest of the meeting was closed to media.

“I’m so inspired. The first time Advancing American Freedom came to Iowa when we came alongside your group (Moms for Liberty) to join in the battle for parental rights in the Linn-Mar Community Schools case, I’ve just been deeply inspired,” Pence said.

“All of you represent the very best tradition of Americanism, the willingness to step into the public square, to speak with deep conviction on behalf of your values and your families. And I believe that you are going to pave the way to a court decision that will strengthen parental rights for every American family.”

The event was one of multiple stops Pence made over two days in Iowa. He also hosted a meet-and-greet Tuesday, and on Wednesday visited a private school in suburban Des Moines and hosted a social event in Ottumwa.

