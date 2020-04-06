Petitioning ‘practically impossible’ during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, they claim

“It’s normal for us to be on the ballot — we’re good at it despite the obstacles that are put in place,” Morris said. “I think if there aren’t Libertarians, Greens or any independents allowed on the ballot in November, we do not have a democratic process and we do not have a legitimate election.”

An “established” party candidate for president, for example, needs at least 3,000 signatures or more if someone challenges their validity. That same person would need 5,000 signatures to run for U.S. Senate.

Independents or those in a “new” party, including Libertarians and Greens, need at least 25,000 signatures for both positions. Whitney said candidates in his party often collect at least 40,000 signatures.

He added it is “ridiculous” that in both cases, candidates have 90 days to gather the required number.

“What this means is that the minority parties — the new parties trying to break through and become established — are unfairly burdened and their campaigns are unfairly burdened. They have fewer resources because of all the time spent petitioning,” Whitney said.