Planned central Illinois youth center will advance juvenile justice overhaul

Around 40% of youths committed to IDJJ facilities come from central Illinois, yet there are no such facilities located there to contain them. The Lincoln facility will be the first.

As of the IDJJ’s October monthly report, there were 130 juveniles in state custody.

“The new Illinois Youth Center Lincoln will be a bright, life affirming, trauma-informed, and restorative place for some of Illinois’ most vulnerable youth,” Stratton said in a news release Tuesday. “The thoughtfulness driving this plan is evidence of the love, careful consideration, and improved practices that (the Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative) envisions for all future juvenile justice reforms in the state.”

The Lincoln site is slated to hold up to 30 juveniles in dormitories with newly constructed facilities for education, recreation and food services.

The new center will be created through a renovation of the Lincoln Developmental Center, which has been closed since 2002. The institution for intellectually disabled children and young adults was shuttered by former Republican Gov. George Ryan after reports surfaced alleging abuse, neglect and preventable deaths among individuals housed there. A spokesperson for IDJJ said the project is expected to take approximately two years to complete.