Pledge of cooperation eases fears after state, federal leaders clash

“Federal agents do not need the permission of states or cities to enforce federal law locally, and states and cities cannot obstruct federal officers when they are enforcing federal law,” Jason Mazzone, who is an expert in federalism, said in an email. “That said, federal agents do not have a general policing authority.”

Mazzone said there were several potential legal justifications for agents to act in cities, such as protecting federal buildings, stopping the use of explosive or incendiary devices or breaking up riots that affect interstate commerce.

But it was unusual, he said, that federal authorities planned to act even as local officials in Portland and Chicago — at least until the operation was clarified Wednesday — opposed the action.

“Most of the time when federal agents enforce federal laws in states and cities they do so with the support or cooperation of state and local government,” he said. “This makes sense. Most of the time states and localities want the assistance of federal enforcement. Most of the time federal agents do not involve themselves in ways that are contrary to state and local measures and efforts.”